Teen charged with killing animals in Portage Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly killing animals on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Chicago police said the 15-year-old boy unlawfully entered a yard in the 5200-block West Newport Avenue.

The teen then allegedly "intentionally caused the death of two animals," police said.

Police said they arrested the teen on Tuesday in the 3000-block of W. Harrison Street.

He is facing two felony counts for aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor for criminal trespass.

Chicago police did not release further information.

