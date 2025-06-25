24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Teen charged with killing animals in Portage Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 3:10PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly killing animals on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Chicago police said the 15-year-old boy unlawfully entered a yard in the 5200-block West Newport Avenue.

The teen then allegedly "intentionally caused the death of two animals," police said.

Police said they arrested the teen on Tuesday in the 3000-block of W. Harrison Street.

He is facing two felony counts for aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor for criminal trespass.

Chicago police did not release further information.

