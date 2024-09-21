15th annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival kicks off downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival kicked off Friday at AMC Theatres downtown.

It is full of international stars and film premiers that aren't just for the south Asian community.

There will be 70 movies screenings over four days. They typically carry a high emotional quotient, such as Friday's world premiere of the "The Mehta Boys." The film is about a difficult 48 hours between father and son and is the directorial debut of famed Bollywood superstar Boman Irani.

Shreya Chaudhry,

"Something drew me here I don't know what it is," Irani said. "There were a few offers. This one just seemed perfect for me, the way we spoke over the phone, and so I said okay, and here we are."

Irani will conduct a filmmaking masterclass Sunday, one of many events tied to the festival.

His young co-stars were thrilled to be in Chicago.

"For me, to be in a foreign country bringing our film over here is, I think, one of the most proud moments of my life," Shreya Chaudhry said.

Tickets to all screenings are available on the Chicago South Asian Film Festival's website.