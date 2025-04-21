24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
17-year-old boy found shot to death in Englewood ID'd by medical examiner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 21, 2025 10:44PM
Teen found shot to death on South Side: CPD
An Englewood shooting in Chicago left a teen boy dead in the 7200-block of South Green Street on Sunday morning, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning has been identified, officials said on Monday.

Officers were on patrol in the Englewood neighborhood when a witness waved them down, saying they found an unresponsive person on the ground.

Police found a teen boy, who had been shot several times, in the 7200-block of South Green Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as 17-year-old Ethan Samuel Warda.

Police originally said the victim was 16 years old.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear, but the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
