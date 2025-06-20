1995 Chicago heat wave left 739 people dead nearly 30 years ago

The National Weather Service says heat is the number one weather-related killer in the nation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been nearly 30 years since one of the worst heat-related disasters in the country.

Chicago's 1995 heat wave left 739 people dead over a five day-stretch.

This comes as temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Saturday, with the heat index reaching 100-105 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

A NWS Extreme Heat Warning for Cook County went into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and is set to expire at midnight Tuesday.

