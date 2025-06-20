Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Saturday, with the heat index reaching 100-105 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Chicago weather: Extreme Heat Warning issued for all of Cook County this weekend, heat index in 100s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer gets its official start Friday as the Chicago area braces for several days of extreme heat.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Saturday, with the heat index reaching 100-105 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A National Weather Service Extreme Heat Warning is scheduled to go into effect for Cook County at 10 a.m. and expire at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

The Chicago Park District's 50 outdoor pools will officially be open seven days a week starting Saturday.

The park district says despite the nationwide lifeguard shortage, the department is fully staffed for the summer.

Also in anticipation for the heat...the city will be opening cooling centers this weekend.

Garfield Center will be open for cooling on Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city says you can also find relief at Chicago Park District locations and public libraries, city colleges and police districts.

The Office of Emergency Management is warning that the extreme temperatures could cause heat related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.