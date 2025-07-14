30 years later: How deadly 1995 heat wave exposed deep flaws in Chicago's emergency systems

The deadly 1995 heat wave changed the way Chicago and cities across the country prepare for severe weather.

The deadly 1995 heat wave changed the way Chicago and cities across the country prepare for severe weather.

The deadly 1995 heat wave changed the way Chicago and cities across the country prepare for severe weather.

The deadly 1995 heat wave changed the way Chicago and cities across the country prepare for severe weather.

The deadly 1995 heat wave changed the way Chicago and cities across the country prepare for severe weather.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Extreme temperatures during the summer of 1995 caught Chicago off guard.

A relentless heat wave settled over the city, and with no clear emergency plan, the response fell dangerously short. More than 700 people died.

On Monday, ABC7 looked back at a crisis that exposed deep flaws in the city's emergency systems and how the cost of that unpreparedness reshaped Chicago forever.

In July 1995, a deadly heat wave hit the city of Chicago. ABC7's very own AccuWeather Meteorologist Tracy Butler was here when temperatures hit record triple-digit highs.

"The consistency of that heat, day and night. No relief. And at the time, no access to things like cooling centers," Butler said.

No one anticipated the aftermath. Even the mayor got it wrong.

"It's very hot. We broke all records. We all have our little problems. But let's not blow it out of proportion," said then-Mayor Richard M. Daley.

SEE ALSO | 30 years later: How deadly 1995 heat wave led to formation of Chicago's OEMC

"We need neighbors going next door, homeowners going to another homeowner, apartment dwellers going to another apartment dwellers where they know there are senior citizens living within their complex," Daley said.

Over a five-day period, a deadly heat wave claimed the lives of at least 739 people. The was death toll so high that calls for help overwhelmed first responders, collapsing the city's emergency response system.

"What I would imagine in that point in time when the heat was really coming, it was like a lackadaisical attitude. People are like 'Oh, it's summer. I'm excited, it's going to be hot.' It's almost like it caught everyone off guard about two days in," said Kaila Lariviere with Chicago's Office of Emergency Management & Communications.

Back then, many Chicagoans did not have air conditioning. In most cases, it was just too expensive. Some feared opening their windows due to crime, so there was no ventilation.

"This hits hardest. Elderly people who are living in unairconditioned places, and many of them have preexisting heart disease, either hardening of the arteries or high blood pressure," a health official said at the time.

ComEd's energy grid struggled under the demand and the morgues did not have enough room for the dead.

READ MORE | 30 years later: Organizers remember 1995 heat wave victims, advocate for vulnerable Chicagoans

"We have bodies on the floor; we have no room whatsoever," one man said at the time.

Thirty years later, technology has improved, many more homes now have AC, and Chicago emergency response systems are interconnected through the OEMC.

"In the event that this room need to be activated. It means we're hitting trigger point," Lariviere said.

The 1995 heat wave changed the way Chicago, and cities across the country, prepare for extreme weather.

But with climate change bringing longer, hotter summers, experts say the work is not over.

At 10 p.m. Monday, ABC7 will look at the steep price Chicago paid for its lackluster response to the tragedy.