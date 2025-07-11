30 years later: Organizers remember 1995 heat wave victims, advocate for vulnerable Chicagoans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some warnings and procedures about extreme heat did not exist in Chicago before the deadly 1995 heat wave.

Still, when temperatures rise in Chicago, for some, it brings back difficult memories and prompts a call for action to prevent heat-related deaths.

In front of Quinn Chapel AME Church, an installation remembers those who died in the 1995 heat wave.

On Friday, organizers put ice cubes in each cup to symbolize the 739 people who died. On this 90-degree day, it was not ice for long.

"He shouldn't have died. He shouldn't have died of heat stroke," said community organizer Caesar Thompson.

Thompson was a teenager, but recalled his father's best friend, who had helped him overcome some personal challenges, died in an attic apartment.

"He deserved better. He deserved better than that. He deserved to still be here today," Thompson said.

On Friday, community organizers and healthcare workers gathered to advocate for vulnerable Chicagoans.

"We need our city to show our lives matter, that our lives are worth protecting," said Iliana Haven with Access Living.

"Now, begin to organize people where they want to be organized, on their block in their school, in their mosque, in their workplace," said People's Response Network Co-Founder Dr. Howard Ehrman.

In 1995, it was one of the nation's worst heat-related disasters. Over five days of extreme heat, 739 people died of heat-related issues. Most of those who died were people of color.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications told ABC7 much has changed to improve warnings communications and options in the heat.

But some remain critical after witnessing some of the tragedies firsthand in 1995. Vanessa Crim-Willis with the Chicago Chapter of National Black Nurses was a home healthcare worker at the time. She says five of her clients died.

"Trying to get clients help was impossible. We sent many to the hospital. Some couldn't even let us in. We had to call the police to see what was going on," Crim-Willis said.

At 7 p.m. Friday, there will be a screening at Quinn Chapel AME Chicago of a film about the 1995 deaths.

There will also be a workshop to share ways to stay informed and get help in extreme heat.