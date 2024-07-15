1st suburban Cook County Restorative Justice Court opens in Sauk Village, following Chicago's lead

At least 3 more suburban courts expected

The first suburban Cook County Restorative Justice Court opened in Sauk Village, following Chicago's lead. At least 3 more are expected.

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A second chance is being offered for young people in south suburban Sauk Village. A court focused on restorative justice has opened.

It's an expansion of a program in the city, with a goal of reducing the number of repeat offenders.

"We let the participants see the decision they made, there can be better decision-making and that they can restore not only within their community, but everybody else's community," said Andrea Boler, a case manager with the Cook County Restorative Justice Program.

Next month, a peace circle will include young people, ages 18-26, accused of non-violent crimes. It's part of Cook County's restorative justice program in Sauk Village.

In the confidential circle, individuals acknowledge wrongdoing, make it right and get help for whatever is at the root of their issues.

"We want to give these young people a chance before they make another mistake," Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Evans said.

Monday was the official opening of the Sauk Village Restorative Community Justice Court.

There was a recent graduation at the Englewood Restorative Justice Court.

Young people who completed the program had their records expunged.

In all, the Cook County restorative justice programs have had over 300 graduates since the first court started in 2017.

The Office of the Cook County Chief Judge reports 13% of graduates were charged with a new offense. Those in similar situations, who were not part of the program, had a recidivism rate of 65%.

"It's also about transforming lives because it does not just impact victims; it doesn't just impact defendants. It impacts families and communities," said Judge Ieshia Gray, with the Cook County Restorative Justice Community Court of Sauk Village.

One of the peace circle keepers knows that impact personally.

Alexus Johnson shared her father was incarcerated when she was 6. Now, she is trying to help others.

"Since he couldn't have something like this, I will make a change in my community," Johnson said.

There are three other Cook County restorative justice courts in Chicago.

This is the first in the suburbs, but the chief judge said three more are in the works.

