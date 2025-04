2 arrested after Michigan police chase ends in crash: VIDEO

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office shared dashcam video of a Brighton, Michigan police chase that ended in a car crash.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLS) -- Two people are facing charges after a dramatic Michigan police chase.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office released video from last week.

It shows a stolen BMW hitting several cars while leading police on a chase.

Eventually, the driver crashed into a barrier.

Police say the 19-year-old driver and one 18-year-old passenger were arrested.

The other passengers were minors.