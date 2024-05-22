2 arrests made in Hollywood assault on '90210' actor Ian Ziering

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with an assault on actor Ian Ziering in Hollywood back in December, police said.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Dec. 31 near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The "Beverly Hills 90210" actor was driving with his daughter when he says he was involved in an altercation involving several people on minibikes that apparently started when one of them struck his car.

"In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

An LAPD statement describes the incident: "The confrontation began between the victim and one of the minibike riders over possible damage to his vehicle. Three to four additional minibike riders jumped in and assaulted the motorist. One of the minibike riders is captured swinging an object at the victim, nearly striking him. After the assault, the minibike riders vandalized the motorist's vehicle while his ten-year-old child remained in the front seat."

Ziering and his daughter were not seriously injured.

Many witnesses captured video of the incident, and police say that helped their investigation.

On Tuesday, LAPD announced that detectives served warrants on two residences around 6 a.m. and took two people into custody.

They were identified as Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, of Rosemead, and Angie Teresa Guizar, 40, of Los Angeles.

Hernandez was booked for felony vandalism, with bail set at $50,000, and Guizar was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, with her bail set at $30,000.

