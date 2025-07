2 golfers injured by large tree branch in Itasca, fire officials say

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two golfers were hospitalized after a large tree branch apparently fell on them at a golf course in the west suburbs.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the Eaglewood Gold Course in Itasca.

Fellow golfers reported at least one injured person was trapped under the branch.

Fire officials said one of the golfers was in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.