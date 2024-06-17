Woman hospitalized after good Samaritans rescue 2 swimmers, perform CPR at Montrose Harbor

One woman said she worked with others to get the man out of the water and gave both swimmers CPR.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department said a man and woman rescued from Montrose Harbor late Monday afternoon were reportedly in the "no swim area" before they needed help.

This incident was just one of many happening along the lakefront that have emergency responders busy and asking everyone to respect the warning signs.

Witnesses say the woman went into the water, and the man went after her. But passersby thwarted the near-drowning incident.

Nathalie Pastor just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Together with others nearby, she helped pull the couple to safety.

"I pulled out one arm, and the other girl pulled out the other arm, so that we both carried him out together, and we had somebody else carry out his torso," Pastor said.

Nathalie helped perform CPR on the woman, who initially was unresponsive.

"She was not responding at all, like, eyes shut, she was not breathing. So CPR was done, and then she finally took a breath, and we were like, 'OK, she's fine,'" Pastor said.

Video shows CFD wheeling the woman away. She was taken to Weiss Hospital in fair condition.

The man was checked out and released.

This comes after a 16-year-old boy died after being rescued from Lake Michigan at nearby Montrose Beach on Monday morning.

Since Saturday, there have been at least seven people involved in water emergencies on Lake Michigan in the Chicago area.

A woman's body was recovered from Lake Michigan near Winnetka Monday morning, after a small boat capsized Sunday night.

Another man remains missing after reportedly falling off a boat in the "Playpen" Saturday.