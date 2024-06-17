Jet ski rider dies after rescue from Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jet skier died after being rescued from Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side Monday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

A male jet ski rider went under the water sometime before 10 a.m. near Montrose Beach, a CFD spokesman said.

He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

A female rider was able to swim to shore, the spokesman said.

Emergency responders on the scene performed CPR on the male rider.

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about the jet skiers.

Montrose Beach was crowded Monday morning, as a string of hot days began.

CFD on X, formerly known as Twitter, asked the public to wear flotation gear when on a jet ski or any boat in water, even close to shore.

A woman's body was recovered from Lake Michigan near Winnetka Monday morning, after a small boat capsized Sunday night.

Another man remains missing after reportedly falling off a boat in the "Playpen" Saturday.