Missing boater found in Lake Michigan after small boat capsizes near Winnetka: fire dept.

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- On Monday morning, a woman was found in Lake Michigan after crews searched for hours after a boat capsized Sunday night.

On Sunday, two women sailed from Evanston in a 12-foot sailboat, before it capsized at dusk.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, one of the women swam about two miles to the shore of Tower Road Beach asking for help, according to the fire department.

The woman told authorities the second woman, 50, was still missing.

The Winnetka Fire Department began a search and rescue mission shortly after the first woman was found.

The sailboat was found about two to three miles off shore, according to the fire department.

After several hours of searching, the Coast Guard found the second victim around 7 a.m. about a mile off shore north of Winnetka. She was taken into Chicago's Montrose Harbor.

No other information about her condition was immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This comes as crews searched for a man reportedly fell off a boat on Saturday afternoon near the enclosed boating area, also known as the "Playpen," close to downtown.

After about an hour of searching for the 58-year-old man on Saturday, crews called off the search for the night.

Divers were back on Sunday, but there was no word yet if anyone was found. The search was suspended once again.

