2 shot at Holiday Inn Express in Prospect Heights, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 26, 2024 11:31AM
The shooting happened at a Holiday Inn Express hotel on Milwaukee Avenue.

PROPSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting happened at a hotel in the north suburbs, according to Prospect Heights police.

The shooting happened in the overnight hours at the Holiday Inn Express on Milwaukee Avenue near Apple Drive.

Two people were hurt in the shooting. One was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Witnesses said a man approached them and offered them beer just before the shooting happened.

No other details about the victims our how the shooting happened were immediately available.

It's unknown if anyone is in custody.

Prospect Heights Police are investigating.

