2 seriously injured after boat hits breakwall near Playpen: CFD

Two people were seriously injured after a boat on Lake Michigan hit a break wall near the Playpen and Ohio Street Beach, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured Wednesday night, after the boat they were on in Lake Michigan hit a breakwall, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD responded to the 600-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the boat incident, fire officials said on X just after 9:50 p.m.

A boat hit a breakwall near the Playpen and Ohio Street Beach.

Two people refused medical treatment, but one was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and another was in serious condition, CFD said.

It's not immediately clear why the boat crashed.

In June, a 58-year-old man died after falling from a boat in the Playpen.

And, in 2022, a woman lost both her legs in a boating accident in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.