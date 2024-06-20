Body pulled from Lake Michigan at Chicago 'Playpen' ID'd as missing boater from over weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a man pulled from the "Playpen" area of Lake Michigan Wednesday evening has been identified as a boater who went missing over the weekend.

Please note: The above video is from an earlier report

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified 58-year-old Tony Jackson. The medical examiner said he died by drowning and his death was ruled accidental.

Jackson's body was recovered from the water around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson fell into Lake Michigan at the "Playpen" and never resurfaced Saturday afternoon. Crews searched for him on Saturday until dark, and then again on Sunday, but did not find him.

No further information was immediately available.