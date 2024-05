2 men seriously injured after falling from 3rd-floor balcony in Chicago Ridge: police

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men are seriously injured after falling from a third-floor balcony in the south suburbs on Tuesday, police said.

The Chicago Ridge Police Department said it happened in the 6000-block of West 103rd Street.

Police believe the balcony railing gave as the men tried to move a couch from the balcony to the ground.

Both men who fell were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.