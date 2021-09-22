2 more Illinois residents arrested for US Capitol insurrection

ABC7 I-Team Exclusive: 16 people from Illinois now facing charges in the Capitol insurrection. An FBI tip results in two new arrests.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban man and woman are under arrest on federal charges from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The new Illinois arrests were made more than nine months after the angry and violent crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

A tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia that led federal agents to David Wiersma, 66, in south suburban Posen.

The tip came Jan. 12, a few days after he had appeared on ABC7 discussing his road trip to the Trump rally in D.C.

In that interview he appears to wear the same outfit he had on at the Capitol.

"But there didn't seem to be any animosity I mean, people were shouting slogans about stop the steal and whatnot and, and people were voicing anger about that sort of thing but it wasn't anything to where we feared because we wouldn't have been there or the left," Wiersma said on Jan. 8.

Fast forward nine months and federal prosecutors in Washington D.C. filed charges against Wiersma, providing a more malignant description of what he did January 6.

The four charges came after social media photos appear to place the suburban man inside the Capitol during the melee.

He is charged with 53-year-old Dawn Frankowski, a woman federal prosecutors claim goes by the alias "Dawn Maga" on her social media accounts. Frankowski was taken in custody on Tuesday at her home in Naperville according to court records obtained by the I-Team.

According to a photo in the criminal complaint, the pair appeared in a Fox News TV segment from Capitol Hill while they were there. The complaint also claims they were both inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 for about a half hour.

According to authorities the pair said they did nothing wrong. No attorneys are listed for them in court records or anyone else connected to them who might comment on the charges.

A third man accompanied Wiersma and Frankowski on the trip from Chicago to D.C., a man who would also later appear in ABC7's post-Jan. 6 reporting. That man isn't being charged according to the FBI, because he didn't actually breach the US Capitol. With the arrests of the Naperville woman and man from Posen, there are now 16 people from Illinois facing charges after the insurrection that day.

Frankowski and Wiersma appeared on Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Young Kim and were ordered released on $10,000 recognizance bonds.