Video captures gunshot that killed Chicago father of 2 in broad daylight; neighbor desperately tried to save his life

2 people of interest being questioned after father shot to death in Irving Woods: CPD

Two people of interest are being questioned in connection with a deadly Irving Woods shooting in Chicago, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people of interest are being questioned in connection with a deadly Northwest Side shooting that happened Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Family members of the victim told ABC7 that he lived a block away from the scene, and was on his way to work when he was fatally shot.

His final moments alive were spent in the arms of a neighbor who desperately tried to save his life.

Doorbell video captured the single gunshot heard in broad daylight, leading to a neighbor's panic.

An Irving Woods shooting in Chicago left a man dead near North Pittsburgh Avenue and Irving Park Road, the police department said.

"People come over the speed bumps really fast, so I thought that's what it was. Then, someone started screaming," the woman said. "So, I ran out of the house to see if I could help."

Then, there was a glimmer of hope as a man clung to life while still able to speak.

"I feel so bad. I know he's got a baby and one on the way. And, I've got children. I just tried to keep him alive for his kids," the neighbor said.

This woman, who asked ABC7 to conceal her identity, recounted the terrifying minutes that unfolded outside of her home as she held her neighbor who, police say was shot in his chest, in her arms.

"I started to apply pressure immediately and waited for an ambulance to arrive. I just tried to interact with him, talk to him, keep him awake," she said.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on North Pittsburgh near Irving Park Road in the Irving Woods neighborhood.

Investigators told ABC7 a 24-year-old man was walking down the street when someone opened fire on him.

The man was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, but he later died, forever dimming that neighbor's glimmer of hope for the victim to pull through.

"I hope that justice is served to these individuals," the victim's neighbor said. "I'm so sorry that he didn't make it. I wish he would have to see your children grow."

Officers are collecting doorbell and security video from the block to help them in their investigation.

