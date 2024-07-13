11th Annual BBQ for the Troops raises money for local troops, families

Steve Phillipos from Chevrolet of Homewood joined ABC7 to talk about how you can show your support.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 11th Annual BBQ for the Troops returned to Chicagoland new car dealers Saturday to raise money for local troops and their families.

The annual barbecue began in 2013, when the Chicago Automobile Trade Association partnered with the United Service Organizations to create a campaign to raise money for local troops.

What started as a couple of hot dogs has become an annual festival, raising over $1.1 million since then.

Visitors could attend one of the many barbeques across Chicagoland on Saturday for freshly grilled food, fun and fundraising for a great cause.

Anyone unable to make it to the barbeque could still support by taking a test drive at participating dealers.

For every test drive made in July, a donation will be made to USO to support the troops.

A list of the 2024 participating dealers can be found here cata.info/2024-BBQ-for-the-Troops.