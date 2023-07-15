The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is partnering with USO Illinois to raise money for veterans during the USO BBQ for the Troops 2023.

10th Annual USO BBQ for the Troops kicks off at more than 80 Chicagoland car dealerships

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a chance to help local military and their families.

Now in its 10th year, the Annual USO Barbeque for the Troops has been taking place throughout the area on Saturday. More than 80 Chicagoland new car dealerships have signed on to support the cause that helps to bring joy to those who serve and protect our nation.

The grills were fired up, along with plenty of performances for the 10th Annual USO Barbeque for the Troops.

"Anything we have, something for the troops, we always try to support them, because I think, we need to show them that they are appreciated," said Keith Grant, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association gathers donations and partners with USO Illinois to make a difference in the lives of service members in our own backyard.

"This is really about neighbors helping neighbors. All of the money raised here today and throughout the whole month of July for USO Barbeque for the Troops is going to help provide services and support morale-boosting events and programs for service members and their families," said USO Sr. Programs Manager Carry Norwood.

With your help, CATA dealers have raised more than $1 million to support USO programs and services in the past decade of Barbeque for the Troops.

"The most important thing is, look around you, it's awareness. People know how important the USO is and how we need to support our troops," said Chevrolet of Homewood & Ford of Homewood President Steve Phillipos. "Let's all do our best to support our troops, and the USO is there to support our troops."

That money allows USO Illinois to give life-enriching services to more than 300,000 service members and their families every year through hundreds of programs and services, as well as the 10 USO Centers across Illinois.

"Every penny adds up to supporting our troops here locally and their families. It's not just the troops, it's the families also back home that need the support while their loved ones are away," said Chicago Automobile Trade Association Communications and Marketing Manager Hayley Feichter.

If you can't make it out to a dealership on Saturday, you can donate all month long at drivechicago.com.