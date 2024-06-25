11th annual BBQ for the Troops to raise money for local troops, families

The annual Chicago BBQ for the Troops raises money for a good cause.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- The 11th annual BBQ for the Troops is returning to Chicagoland new car dealers to raise money for local troops and their families.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra visited Oakbrook Terrace Tuesday morning to preview the fundraiser.

The annual barbecue began in 2013, when the Chicago Automobile Trade Association partnered with the United Service Organizations to create a campaign to raise money for local troops.

What started as a couple of hot dogs has become an annual festival, raising over $1.1 million since then.

RELATED: 10th Annual USO BBQ for the Troops kicks off at more than 80 Chicagoland car dealerships

Visitors can attend one of the many barbeques across Chicagoland on Saturday, July 13, for freshly grilled food, fun and fundraising for a great cause.

Anyone unable to make it to the barbeque can still support by taking a test drive at participating dealers.

For every test drive made in July, a donation will be made to USO to support the troops.

A list of the 2024 participating dealers can be found here cata.info/2024-BBQ-for-the-Troops.