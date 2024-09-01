Bike the Drive brings thousands of cyclists, shuts down stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO -- Thousands of bicyclists are set to take over DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday morning.

Thousands of cyclists of all ages will converge on DuSable Lake Shore Drive for one of the most memorable bike rides out there.

The Active Transportation Alliance has organized the event for 23 years. It's a nonprofit that raises money to improve walking, biking and public transit across Chicago.

Organizers said more than 16,500 people took a ride down DuSable Lakeshore Drive last year for the event.

Volunteer Steve Andes said Bike The Drive is the best way to see Chicago.

Bike the Drive creates a 30-mile loop on DuSable Lakeshore Drive from 57th Street on the South Side all the way to Hollywood Avenue on the North Side.

Riders can enter the Drive at the Museum of Science and Industry, Grant Park, Bryn Mawr Avenue, Fullerton Avenue and Oakwood Boulevard beginning at 6:30 a.m. The ride starts to 10:30 a.m.

All roads are expected to open up by noon.

Bike mechanics are ready to help riders if needed and rest stops will be offer snacks and water.

Officials suggest cyclists start their ride by 8 a.m. to make the most of the experience.

Registration is $68 for Active Transportation Alliance members and $78 for nonmembers. Youth admission is $18. Day-of tickets cost $88 for nonmembers. There are also a number of add-ons, as low as $15 for the newly added medallion for youth who ride any amount of the course, or as much as $75 for a VIP package that includes a continental breakfast and "luxury" bathrooms.

The Active Transportation Alliance is also holding a festival from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Butler Field in Grant Park. The festival will have bicycle-related vendors, live music, food and drinks - as well as a free bike valet.

If cyclists see a DuSable Lake Shore Drive exit or entrance with no police or traffic management personnel blocking access, they are asked to call the non-emergency hotline at 312-216-0464.

Timing

6:30 a.m. - Official start to Bike the Drive.

10:30 a.m. - Closures begin, people biking may no longer enter DLSD at Jackson.

10:35 to 10:45 a.m. - At 10:35 a.m., riders must be north of Randolph Street or south of Roosevelt Road. At 10:45 a.m., riders will be redirected to the festival at the south (Oakwood) and north (Fullerton) checkpoints.

10:45 to 11:15 a.m. - Depending on your location on the route, riders will be guided off DuSable Lake Shore Drive onto the Lakefront Trail to return to the festival.

11:30 to noon - Car traffic resumes.

To see a map of Chicago road closures, click here.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)