Chicago mayor says city is well-prepared for 2024 DNC: 'Join the story, it's a great one'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson sat down with ABC7 to outline his plans to keep Chicagoans safe during the Democratic National Convention that is just days away.

From potential protests and civil unrest, to concerns over migrants, the mayor said the city is ready for it all. Johnson said he wants residents to rest assured the city has this under control.

"The city of Chicago has hosted the most conventions in the history of America. We're really good at this. In fact, this won't be the largest scale event that we've actually played host for," Johnson said.

Johnson met with us in North Lawndale at Green Tomato Café, a Black-owned business that is one of many he hopes visitors will patronize during the convention.

"We've put forth a directory so that all of our delegates who are coming to the city of Chicago know that there are 77 vibrant neighborhoods and we're going to direct people into places like North Lawndale," Johnson said.

Safety is top of mind for many Chicagoans. While there will be a heavy law enforcement presence at the United Center, what about the rest of the city?

"The neighborhoods of Chicago will not go unprotected," Johnson said. "That is my top priority as mayor of the city of Chicago. My wife and I are raising our kids on the West Side of Chicago. We love the Austin neighborhood. We attend church right here in North Lawndale. There is nothing I think about more than the safety and wellbeing of the residents of Chicago," he said.

And the mayor said he believes the city has all the properly allocated resources to keep residents safe.

"Absolutely. Not a single neighborhood will go unprotected under my leadership," Johnson said. "Not one."

There are multiple protests planned during the convention, and the potential for civil unrest has been considered as well.

"We're ready for it. Our police superintendent has worked with the Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies around the region to ensure a peaceful yet vibrant convention," Johnson said.

If things do get out of hand, would the mayor raise the bridges as happened in 2020?

"We don't raise bridges, we cross them," Johnson said. "And we build them. That's fundamental to who we are as a nation. Our police department, along with the Secret Service and local agencies, are prepared to respond to the protests. We will make sure that it is safe, that it is protected."

There were also questions about the potential for an influx of migrants to be sent to Chicago during the DNC.

"There are beds. But I want you to make sure people know our point. The state of Texas is attacking the city of Chicago. Of course we're prepared. Of course we've planned. You see the evidence of it," said the mayor. "You see the investments we're making as well. A $1.25 billion investment for affordable homes, for economic development. Chicago is born to be ready for moments like this."

While there is excitement around the city, some people in communities are a bit less impressed as they face their own struggles with crime and poverty making the DNC seem all the more trivial.

"I understand that struggle, and quite frankly the reason the DNC is important is because it's the place that's going to launch Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House so we can get the $300 billion she's calling for, for education. So that we can get rental assistance for families who make less than $100,000 a year," he said. "I'm thinking about those families who are just trying to make the ends meet. That is why I was elected, to invest in people."

And as for his highly anticipated speech at the DNC on Monday, he hopes our country will capture the essence of what Chicago is truly about.

"The story of Chicago and our consistent position as the epicenter for things that are progressive and transformational," he said. "We are the center of the universe and everything that is possible. As Dr. King said, if you can figure it out in Chicago you can do it anywhere in the world. To the critics, join the story. Join the story, it's a great one."

The mayor said he is in constant communication with local and federal agencies to make this convention successful. When asked what concern is going to keep him up at night, Johnson said he isn't losing any sleep because he said they have prepared for this.