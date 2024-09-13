What to know about Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Chicago this weekend

When is Mexican Independence Day? Thousands are expected to participate in the El Grito Fest and the Little Village, Chicago parade this weekend.

When is Mexican Independence Day? Thousands are expected to participate in the El Grito Fest and the Little Village, Chicago parade this weekend.

When is Mexican Independence Day? Thousands are expected to participate in the El Grito Fest and the Little Village, Chicago parade this weekend.

When is Mexican Independence Day? Thousands are expected to participate in the El Grito Fest and the Little Village, Chicago parade this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Little Village Chamber of Commerce is expecting 400,000 people to attend the Mexican Independence Day parade on Sunday.

Some official advice is to get there early and take public transportation.

The Flag of Mexico has been flying throughout the city's Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side ahead of another weekend jam-packed with Mexican Independence Day festivities.

"It makes me really proud of our city for embracing our community and also proud of those traditions and culture we still preserve from our parents and ancestors," said Little Village Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Aguilar.

Aguilar said the neighborhood is busy getting ready for the annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade at noon on Sunday.

The parade begins at 26th and Albany and ends at 26th and Kostner.

Aguilar said the parade's 53rd running is expected to draw thousands of revelers.

"So, the floats will represent a variety of Mexican traditions, like Day of the Dead and soccer, so there's going to be a beautiful display," Aguilar said.

Mexican Independence Day festivities have historically drawn throngs of people and cars downtown.

The celebrations sometimes spill into the street, especially in the Loop, and gridlock traffic.

City emergency officials said they have a plan in place and ready to go if needed in case of unexpected car caravans, including rolling street closures, access points for residents and those working in the Loop, and using police helicopters to monitor traffic flows.

Officials also say entrances to expressways could be closed.

SEE ALSO | Organizers announce safety measures for Chicago's first 'El Grito' festival in Grant Park

"Being able to celebrate in downtown Chicago is just a really important for the community. We are just excited to be able to do it again after so many years," said El Grito Festival organizer Korina Sanchez.

Grant Park is also being transformed for the first-ever El Grito Festival, which is expected to draw upwards of 12,000 people for the family-friendly festival.

Organizers hope a structured celebration in the park will deter any unplanned street celebrations.

"It's not representative of our culture. Nowhere in the world do we do that in car caravans. I think it's bad for the people celebrating. It cannot be fun," said El Grito Co-Chair German Gonzalez.

Parade organizers in Little Village said people come to this massive parade from all over, including as far as Texas and California.