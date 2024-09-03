In recent years, caravans full of revelers have filled city's downtown streets

Community to discuss Chicago's first 'El Grito' festival for Mexican Independence Day in Grant Park

The two-day event in Grant Park will be hosted on Sept. 14 and 15.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A virtual meeting will be held Tuesday to discuss a the upcoming Mexican Independence Day event in downtown Chicago.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. The meeting can be joined at https://us02web.zoom.us/w/88211379958 with a webinar ID: 882 1137 9958 and passcode: 80830.

The two-day event called "El Grito" in Grant Park will celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

The festival will be in addition to the traditional parade held in Little Village each year. The idea is to create another option for people to gather and celebrate.

The idea was put together by the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Consulate.

The festival is happening from 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15.

In recent years, caravans full of revelers have filled the city's downtown streets.

And city officials have implemented last-minute closures, causing chaos in the Loop and surrounding neighborhoods.

