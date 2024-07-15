Chicago White Sox select LHP with 5th pick, Cubs select 3B with 14th pick in 2024 MLB Draft

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's two Major League baseball teams made their draft picks in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

The Chicago White Sox selected left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith with the 5th overall pick. Hagen, 20, played for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Chicago Cubs selected third-baseman Cam Smith with the 14th overall pick. Smith, 21, played for the Florida State Seminoles.

The White Sox have five more picks in the following rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft.

The Cubs have four draft more picks in the remaining rounds of the draft.

