Chicago Bulls hold 11th overall pick in 1st round of NBA Draft

University of Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. expected to be selected in 1st round

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NBA Draft gets started Wednesday night.

Barring a last-minute trade, the Chicago Bulls hold the 11th pick in draft's first round.

University of Illinois college basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. is expected to be picked in the first round Wednesday night.

According to ESPN Radio's David Kaplan, Shannon's future is bright.

Kaplan said Shannon's draft prospects were helped by his acquittal earlier this month in a sex assault case in Kansas.

Atlanta Hawks hold No. 1 overall pick

Since the lucky numbers came up for the Atlanta Hawks for a surprising victory in the lottery, speculation centered around Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher of France as the players they would consider for the No. 1 pick.

Victor Wembanyama was the choice all along for the San Antonio Spurs and the center from France proved to be the right one with a Rookie of the Year season. When the now two-night draft begins Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, another Frenchman - or two - could quickly hear his name called by Commissioner Adam Silver.

Sarr is a 7-footer who spent last season playing for Perth of Australia's National Basketball League. Risacher is a forward who had a breakout season last year in France.

If Sarr or Risacher is taken first, it would mark the first time that the draft went consecutive years without the No. 1 pick being someone who played at an American college.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.