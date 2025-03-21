Business and Leadership Conference happening this weekend in Forest Park

The 2025 Business and Leadership Conference is happening this weekend in Forest Park, and it is hosted by the Joseph Business School.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-area event this weekend is giving entrepreneurs and business professionals the tools they need to scale up.

That's the goal of the 2025 Business and Leadership Conference happening this weekend. It will be hosted by the Joseph Business School.

ABC7 was joined in studio Thursday by Dr. Deloris Thomas, president of the Joseph Business School.

Dr. Thomas spoke about what the conference is all about, what makes the Joseph Business School unique, and what she hopes people will take away from the conference.

The 2025 Business and Leadership Conference is happening Friday and Saturday at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park.

It is free and open to the public, but registration is requested.

