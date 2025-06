Annual Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy held in Chinatown

The 2025 Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy was held Saturday in Chinatown by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. ABC7 is a proud community partner.

The 2025 Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy was held Saturday in Chinatown by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. ABC7 is a proud community partner.

The 2025 Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy was held Saturday in Chinatown by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. ABC7 is a proud community partner.

The 2025 Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy was held Saturday in Chinatown by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. ABC7 is a proud community partner.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the oldest traditions in history took place Saturday in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood.

Hundreds were expected for this year's Dragon Boat Race for Literacy.

The races, which have been held in Chinatown for more than 20 years, help to promote literacy programs in the neighborhood.

The event happened at Ping Tom Memorial Park.

ABC7 Chicago is a longtime community partner of the event.

Dragon boat races date back more than 2,000 years.