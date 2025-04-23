Misericordia Candy Days fundraiser begins Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Misericordia Candy Days fundraiser begins Wednesday.

The Catholic charity cares for and loves people in the community with profound developmental and physical disabilities.

It's in its 40th year of collecting coins and cash.

The money helps support 600 children and adults in the city and suburbs.

Father Jack Clair, president and executive director of Misericordia Homes, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

Candy Days is Misericordia's largest fundraiser of the year.

Father Clair talked about where the funds raised over the next few days go.

He said they are always looking for volunteers, as well.

Misericordia is in the process of expanding, with the addition of 16 new homes on campus, called Sister Rosemary Park.

Visit www.misericordia.com for more information.