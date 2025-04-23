24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Misericordia Candy Days fundraiser begins Wednesday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 6:20PM
Misericordia Candy Days fundraiser begins Wednesday
The 2025 Misericordia Candy Days fundraiser begins Wednesday; the Catholic charity cares for those with disabilities in the Chicago area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Misericordia Candy Days fundraiser begins Wednesday.

The Catholic charity cares for and loves people in the community with profound developmental and physical disabilities.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It's in its 40th year of collecting coins and cash.

The money helps support 600 children and adults in the city and suburbs.

Father Jack Clair, president and executive director of Misericordia Homes, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

SEE ALSO: Benefit concert for Ukraine held in Chicago's Ukrainian Village

Candy Days is Misericordia's largest fundraiser of the year.

Father Clair talked about where the funds raised over the next few days go.

He said they are always looking for volunteers, as well.

Misericordia is in the process of expanding, with the addition of 16 new homes on campus, called Sister Rosemary Park.

Visit www.misericordia.com for more information.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW