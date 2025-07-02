Kids enjoy NASCAR events as future of Chicago street race unclear

Kids enjoyed NASCAR events at Navy Pier and in Pilsen ahead of the 2025 Chicago street race as its future is unclear.

Kids enjoyed NASCAR events at Navy Pier and in Pilsen ahead of the 2025 Chicago street race as its future is unclear.

Kids enjoyed NASCAR events at Navy Pier and in Pilsen ahead of the 2025 Chicago street race as its future is unclear.

Kids enjoyed NASCAR events at Navy Pier and in Pilsen ahead of the 2025 Chicago street race as its future is unclear.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kids were catching NASCAR fever as they maneuvered remote control race cars at Navy Pier Wednesday.

As the races prepare to take over downtown this weekend, they are giving kids a taste of the experience now.

"My son has enjoyed the sport for a number of years, and my wife and I saw it was here. And we wanted to bring him to share the experience," Jamal Norman said.

Kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Pilsen got an idea of what racing is like, as well.

They heard from drivers in a question and answer session.

NASCAR has also set up an array of activities, from LEGOs to virtual races: all designed to encourage potential racing team members of the future.

"I think it's really fun that NASCAR is supporting the Boys and Girls Club with LEGOs and fun things for children," Delayza Nillan said.

SEE ALSO: Street closures for Chicago NASCAR race underway, construction schedule shortened: officials

The pre-race events all lead up to the big weekend of racing. It's the third year of a three-year contract for NASCAR.

They do have the right to extend the contract for two more years, and five downtown aldermen have signed a letter to NASCAR asking about their plans.

Alderman Brian Hopkins says the aldermen want to be at the bargaining table if the race continues in the city.

"Between the five aldermen who represent downtown, we have 250,000 residents. We're responsible for airing their views and having their opinions heard. That didn't happen last time. We're going to make sure it happens this time," 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said.

NASCAR officials are a little preoccupied with the race this weekend, but they are still considering their options for the future.

They are also reportedly negotiating with the city of San Diego about holding a street race there.

"We'll have those conversations. We've been having those conversations. We'll handle that once we get through the weekend," said Julie Giese, with NASCAR.

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose will serve as grand marshal for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

He will give the famous "Drivers, start your engines" command in Grant Park.

NASCAR says Rose represents the heart of Chicago sports.

He called it an honor to be part of such a big event in his hometown.