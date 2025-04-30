2025 Walk for Wellness House this weekend in Hinsdale for those whose lives touched by cancer

The Walk for Wellness House is this weekend.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- People from all over the Chicago area whose lives have been touched by cancer are coming together this weekend.

The Walk for Wellness House raises money for an organization that offers incredible support for cancer patients and their families.

Wellness House CEO Lisa Kolavennu joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday with more information on the event.

She talked about Wellness House and her personal connection to it.

She also discussed the services it offers to people on their journeys with cancer.

Kolavennu touched on how people can get involved, as well, and how money raised with this weekend's walk is used.

Visit wellnesshouse.org/walk for more information.

The walk will take place Sunday at the Home of Hope in Hinsdale.