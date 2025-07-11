What the next election cycle means for Illinois Democrats as several Congressional seats open up

Sen. Dick Durbin's retirement announcement earlier this year set off a tsunami that is still shaking up the political world among Illinois Democrats.

Sen. Dick Durbin's retirement announcement earlier this year set off a tsunami that is still shaking up the political world among Illinois Democrats.

Sen. Dick Durbin's retirement announcement earlier this year set off a tsunami that is still shaking up the political world among Illinois Democrats.

Sen. Dick Durbin's retirement announcement earlier this year set off a tsunami that is still shaking up the political world among Illinois Democrats.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The political landscape in Illinois will undergo a dramatic shift in this next election cycle, which will bring about a significant "changing of the guard" in the Democratic Party, particularly in Congress.

Sen. Dick Durbin's decision in April not to seek reelection was the first political domino to fall. But for political candidates in and around the Chicago area, the ripple effect is still playing out.

Durbin's retirement announcement earlier this year set off a tsunami that is still shaking up the political world among Illinois Democrats.

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky's retirement announcement followed, and Congressman Danny Davis is expected in a few weeks to be the next of the old guard to call it a Congressional career.

"And so, the real question is, in a solidly blue state like Illinois, you know, who's going to be replacing these Clinton-era politicians, and what will that mean for the larger Democratic caucus in Congress and in the state House?" said Northwestern University Political Science Professor Alvin Tillery.

Two of the leading candidates vying to replace Durbin, Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly have to give up their House seats, creating additional openings.

SEE ALSO | Candidates vying for US Senate seat show out for 4th of July parades in Chicago, suburbs

"Listen, we have a deep bench in the Democratic Party of Illinois, elected officials, Congressional seats and statewide offices and legislative seats, a lot of talent, and it's been a pent-up demand," Durbin said.

And the Federal Elections Commission's website indicates that demand is high with dozens of people who have already filed to run for the various House seats that will be opening up in 2026.

And current Illinois state representatives who have filed to run for Congress will have to give up their current seats, creating more openings down ballot.

"It's a healthy thing. It happens regularly," Durbin said.

READ MORE | Trump megabill: Who will benefit in midterms -- Republicans or Democrats?

In the race to replace Durbin and fill the other openings, the ability to fundraise will be critical in helping candidates with similar views stand out.

"And so, whoever can get, get up and tell their story more effectively is going to have a chance. I also think whoever can talk to those alienated constituencies from '24 cycle better, they're going to stand out," Tillery said.

Next month, candidates can begin circulating their nominating petitions, and when the primary rolls around next year, voters can expect to see a lot of names on the ballot.