Woman shot, killed by security guard after fight breaks out at Stone Park Mansion Nightclub: Police

A 21-year-old Chicago woman died early Saturday at the Mansion Nightclub, 3801 West Lake Street, in Stone Park, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police provided more information Sunday after a woman from Chicago died this weekend at a nightclub in the west suburbs.

The death happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Mansion Nightclub, 3801 W. Lake St., in Stone Park, officials said.

A fight broke out at the nightclub around 1:39 a.m., Stone Park police said. A security guard fired one shot during the incident, striking a 21-year-old woman who was a Chicago resident.

"During the fight a security guard pulled out a gun and fired once which tragically struck and killed a 21 year old female from Chicago," a statement from Stone Park police read in part.

The woman was pronounced dead at the nightclub, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. Her identity has not yet been released by officials.

Stone Park police said a suspect is in custody, but it was not known if the suspect is the security guard who fired the shot or someone else.

Mansion Live shared the following statement Saturday evening:

"We are heartbroken by the incident that took place at Mansion Live last night. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone touched by this tragedy, and we are doing all we can to support local authorities as they navigate this difficult time. In honor of our community and to allow space for healing, we will be closed tonight, Saturday, March 8. If you purchased tickets for tonight's event, please know that refunds will be processed automatically. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we come together to support one another."

In September 2020, a 22-year-old Chicago man was killed in a another shooting at the nightclub.

Stone Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate Saturday's shooting.

No further information was immediately available.