28 students awarded $56K in scholarships in honor of fallen CPD Officer Ella French

28 students were awarded $56K in honor of fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French at Harry Caray's over the weekend.

28 students were awarded $56K in honor of fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French at Harry Caray's over the weekend.

28 students were awarded $56K in honor of fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French at Harry Caray's over the weekend.

28 students were awarded $56K in honor of fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French at Harry Caray's over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago students was awarded with scholarships to honor fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French on Sunday.

The Chicago Police Foundation hosted its second annual scholarship luncheon at Harry Caray's downtown.

Twenty eight students were awarded with $56,000.

French's mother was a teacher.

SEE ALSO: ABC7's Cheryl Burton gifts $5K scholarships to two Lindblom Math and Science Academy graduates

She was there to hand out the scholarships.

The father of one scholar, named Amelia Pazmino, knew French.

"I feel honored to be able to be here for her," Pazmino said.

The money helps children of the CPD with tuition, books and other expenses.

"Not only is it in honor of Ella, which is very special to me, but it recognizes the importance of education," Elizabeth French said.