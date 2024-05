ABC7's Cheryl Burton gifts $5K scholarships to two Lindblom Math and Science Academy graduates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Cheryl Burton surprised two students during the Lindblom Math and Science Academy graduation on Saturday.

She presented each student with a $5,000 scholarship.

Cheryl created this scholarship for students who want a career in journalism in 2019. So far, she has gifted a total of $50,000.

Cheryl also shared a picture from the day she graduated from Lindblom.