3 in custody after shots fired during Chicago police chase on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are in custody after shots were fired during a foot chase by Chicago police officers in the Mayfair neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:12 a.m. in the 4600-block of North Knox Avenue.

Officers were on patrol when they saw a vehicle which matched the description of one involved in an earlier incident with an armed male suspect, police said.

The vehicle was parked and as officers approached, police said several people got out and fled on foot.

One suspect was immediately taken into custody and as one officer chased in the direction of other suspects, the officer took cover after hearing multiple shots, police said.

Additional units arrived on scene and after a canvas of the area, police said two more suspects were taken into custody.

Four guns were recovered, no injuries were reported and no shots were fired by officers, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating and charges are pending.

