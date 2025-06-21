3 injured in crash, explosion involving stolen car in Dolton: officials

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were hospitalized following a crash and explosion involving a stolen car in the south suburbs on Friday evening, officials said.

The city of Dolton said the driver of a stolen white Dodge Durango caused the crash at the corner of Sibley Boulevard and Cottage Grove Avenue.

The Durango struck a car and flipped another car, which exploded, the city said.

Three people were hospitalized.

Two of those injured suffered traumatic injuries. One was taken to UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial.

Two people who were inside the Durango fled the scene on foot.

Officials did not say whether police tracked down those who fled.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the crash.