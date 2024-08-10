WATCH LIVE

3 people found dead, including offender in Woodridge townhome, police chief says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 10, 2024 3:41PM
Woodridge police is investigating after three people, including an offender were found dead inside a home on 83rd Street.

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are dead, including a person who took their own life in Woodridge.

This happened in at a townhome in the 3700-block of 83rd Street in the southwest suburb.

Details surrounding the incident are still unclear but according to Woodridge Police Chief Tom Stefanson said a female and two juveniles were able escape from the home.

One man was found hiding in a hallway. He was treated and released with minor injuries, Stefanson said.

The ages and genders of the deceased have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

