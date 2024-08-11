Suspect dies after 2 killed in shooting at Woodridge townhome complex, police say

Two people are dead and a suspect is injured after a Friday night shooting in Woodridge, Illinois at The Townhomes at Highcrest, police said.

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect has died after two people were killed in a shooting at a southwest suburban townhome complex on Friday night, police said on Sunday.

Woodridge police said the shooting happened at The Townhomes at Highcrest in the 3200-block of 83rd Street around 9 p.m.

Officers responded and found two people, identified only as male, who had been shot to death, police said. The victims' ages were not immediately known.

Officers found a third male of an unknown age, believed by police to be the suspect, who had also been shot. He was taken in very critical condition to a hospital, where he died on Saturday evening.

A woman living nearby said she saw a man hiding in the community laundry room on Friday night, and police said they later found the male, of an unknown age, hiding in a hallway. He was treated for minor injuries.

Police said a woman and two children were able escape from the home and were not injured.

We heard nine gunshots going off... we heard a young lady screaming, 'help, help.'

ABC7 spoke to some residents in the area who described a chaotic and traumatizing scene. One neighbor said she saw some victims running outside of the unit where shots were fired and heard a woman screaming for help.

"We heard nine gunshots going off," a woman who wanted to remain anonymous said. "We didn't know which way they were gonna come or what was going on... We heard a young lady screaming, 'help, help.'"

Neighbors said it was terrifying to witness the shooting so close to their homes.

"My son, he's 14, and he was like, 'mom I'm scared,' and that was really rough for me last night," the anonymous resident said. "So we couldn't stay here, we just didn't know if someone was gonna come back for retaliation."

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released, and police are investigating.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

Meanwhile, residents are now asking for more security at the complex while also reconsidering their living situation entirely.

"Everyone around here pretty much has kids so it's sad for it to be so close," the anonymous resident said. "I'm definitely looking to move. I want to move as soon as possible."

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.