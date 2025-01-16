3 Stanley Cup rings stolen from home of Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Three Stanley Cup championship rings have been stolen from the home of Pittsburgh Penguins star forward Evgeni Malkin during yet another burglary in a series of thefts from high-profile professional athletes, authorities said.

The missing rings were reported at 8:30 p.m. last Saturday, according to a statement from the Allegheny County Police Department on Wednesday.

At 8:30 pm on January 11, Sewickley Heights Police requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Departments General Investigations Unit for a residential burglary on Blackburn Road, authorities said. It was later determined the home belonged to Pittsburgh Penguins player Evgeni Malkin, who returned home from a game to find his home was burglarized.

Detectives immediately began an investigation and discovered that Malkins three Stanley Cup championship rings were taken from the residence, police said.

County Police are in contact with impacted law enforcement agencies, and at this time, detectives have not received any information indicating this incident is tied to any of the reported organizations targeting professional athletes across the country, authorities said.

In December, the FBI issued a formal warning to sports leagues about organized theft groups targeting professional athletes following a rash of burglaries -- beginning in September -- at the homes of professional athletes while they were playing games or traveling.

These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash, the FBI said in a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News.

The report stated that "organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes" between September and November 2024.

While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted, the report further stated.

Burglars have recently targeted the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, along with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doni. In addition, the homes of NBA guard Mike Conley Jr. and Bobby Portis have been burglarized. The FBI report does not specifically note or refer to any of these incidents.

The 38-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins star is currently playing in his 18th NHL season and has scored 506 goals to date placing him 45th all-time in league history.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department and police said the investigation remains active and open.

