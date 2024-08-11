32nd annual Berwyn Route 66 Car Show to feature iconic Batmobile replica among 700 rides

The event makes its return on Saturday, August 24, and is anticipating 25,000 visitors.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- 700 cars are ready for the The Realty of Chicago Berwyn Rt. 66 Car Show.

There will be local food vendors, live entertainment, and an array of small businesses eager to engage with attendees.

A highlight of this year's event will be the addition of TV-famous cars from the Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum in Chicago. They have previously brought out the Batmobile and a Beatnik Bubbletop.

The annual celebration not only honors the historic Route 66 but also recognizes and celebrates the vibrant car culture that thrives in Berwyn and the surrounding areas, providing a fun, free activity for families this summer.

"We're excited to bring together car enthusiasts, families, and local businesses for a day of festivities," said Berwyn Mayor Robert J. Lovero.

The free event is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. spanning Old Route 66 from Oak Park Avenue to Ridgeland Avenue. The car show features a stunning display of hundreds of classic and modern cars.