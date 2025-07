4 injured in crash involving CPD squad car on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving a CPD squad car on the South Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 12:45 a.m. 6000-block of South Michigan Avenue.

Police said the driver of a black SUV collided with a CPD patrol car.

A man and woman inside the SUV along with two officers inside the squad car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No citations are pending, police said.