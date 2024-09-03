Charges expected after 4 killed in CTA Blue Line shooting, Forest Park mayor

A suspect was taken into custody on a CTA Pink Line train in Chicago, police said.

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins said he expects charges to be filed Tuesday after four people were killed in a shooting on a CTA Blue Line train.

The mayor said the victims were sleeping when they were shot.

The four victims were all adults, police said. Three of the victims were found shot in one train car and one was found in another.

The horrific scene was discovered by CTA workers around 5:30 a.m. Monday just as the inbound train arrived at the final stop.

The mayor of Forest Park said it is believed the shooting occurred closer to the Harlem Blue Line station.

"These victims, likely, never saw it coming," Hoskins said. "They were executed on Labor Day. In our community, people go to the pool. They go to the park. You know, they barbecue. But, today, a lot of people were calling the mayor's office, expressing concern and asking if they were safe."

The suspect was taken into custody after an hour-and-a-half at a CTA Pink Line station and still had the gun, police said.

The CTA's new zero-eyes security system, which is a 24/7 surveillance system that can detect guns, was not in use at this forest park station at the time of the incident.

They say it is only installed at certain stations and not in the train cars themselves.