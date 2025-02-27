40th annual Chicago Golf Show returns to Rosemont

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ready to swing into action? This weekend, the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont is hosting the 40th annual Chicago Golf Association event. The event is presented by the Chicago District Golf Association, will be open to the public Friday through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Mike Gilligan, with the Chicago District Golf Association stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the golf galore event. To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

The ABC7 Morning News Team takes a putting challenge.