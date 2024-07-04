Family of Chicago first responders receive surprise on 4th of July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the country celebrates another year of freedom, ABC7 Chicago took some time to honor first responders.

Thousands of CPD officers and Chicago firefighters work around the clock to keep the city safe during the holidays.

CPD Officer Herson Navarro and his daughter Sophia joined ABC7 along with Chicago firefighter Lawrence Knitter and his son Grayson.

The first responders spoke about the impacts working important dates has on their personal lives.

Joe Trost from Buddy's HELPERS also joined with a surprise.

The surprise was put together by Chicago-area high school student athletes.

To learn more about Buddy's HELPERS, click here.