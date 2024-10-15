Boy, 7, released from hospital after being shot during pizza party inside West Pullman home

Zayden Garrett, 7, was released from hospital Tuesday after being injured in West Pullman, Chicago shooting near 116th and Yates last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Almost fully disguised as Spider-Man and clutching a stuffed version of the superhero, 7-year-old Zayden Garrett practically bounded out of the hospital on Tuesday.

"It's cold," Garrett said.

He is not wrong. The October chill is not what Garrett remembers before he was rushed into the hospital with a gunshot to the back eight days earlier.

It is an astonishing recovery.

Garrett's grandmother, Rosie Liggins, said the 7-year-old was inside their West Pullman home near 116th and Yates on Monday, Oct. 7, waiting for pizza, when bullets came flying through the window.

SEE ALSO | Boy, 7, 'fighting for his life,' grandmother says after shooting in South Side home

"It was very bad, because they had to give him two surgeries. He ended up with half of a lung on the right side. Part of the left lung is gone," Liggins said. "Even the doctors and nurses were like. 'We've never seen a recovery like this.'"

Something of a superhuman himself, Garrett is headed home to his twin and thinking of a Halloween costume for a holiday his grandmother was not sure he would be alive to celebrate.

"A Ninja Turtle," he said.

Liggins says police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting, and her family is still seeking justice.