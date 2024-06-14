The Peoria County Coroner's office says Friday's preliminary autopsy was inconclusive, but there are no signs of abuse or neglect.

Preliminary autopsy inconclusive for girl, 8, who became ill on Chicago-bound flight: coroner

PEORIA, Ill. -- An 8-year-old girl died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight to Chicago Thursday morning, which was rerouted to land in Peoria, Illinois, officials said.

The child was transferred to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, despite emergency personnel performing life-saving measures, Peoria County Coroner's Office said in a statement.

The coroner's office said the child, who they identified as 8-year-old Sydney Weston from Carl Junction, Missouri, was traveling with her family on vacation when she "suddenly became ill and then unresponsive in flight," ABC News reported.

"Her family immediately notified the flight personnel of her condition, and they began rapidly rendering aid," the coroner's office said.

When the plane made an emergency landing in Peoria, "she was not breathing and had no pulse," according to the statement.

Weston was pronounced dead at 8:05 a.m. at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, the coroner's office said.

The Peoria County Coroner's office says Friday's preliminary autopsy was inconclusive, but there are no signs of abuse or neglect.

"We will be awaiting histology, biopsies, cultures, blood hematology and chemistry, and toxicology testing. These tests generally take four-six weeks to result. Once we have those tests completed, it is our hope that we will be able to provide a definitive and exact cause of death for this little girl and give her family some answers," the coroner's office said.